    OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7: When, where to watch event live? What you can expect

    OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R , OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad and other products will make their India debut at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event tomorrow. Here's how to watch the event live.

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    At the OnePlus Cloud 11 event tomorrow (February 7), the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, and other devices will make their India debuts. However, OnePlus has not yet disclosed the prices of any of the items debuting tomorrow. The firm has previously made the majority of the products' designs and features public. Everyone is anticipating the event's main draw, the OnePlus 11 5G. In China, you can already purchase the phone. 

    On February 7, 2023, starting at 19:30 IST, OnePlus will begin live-streaming the event on its YouTube account. Oneplus.in, the company's Indian website, as well as its official YouTube and social media outlets, will all stream this OnePlus event live. To remain up to date on the most recent information and developments, you may also register on the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event website.

    The list of items that OnePlus will be announcing at the Cloud 11 event has already been made public. The company also revealed some of the features and characteristics of these new gadgets, giving us a preview of what to anticipate. The OnePlus 11 5G marks the return of two user-favorite features – the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode. The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which can run over 40 programmes in the background.

