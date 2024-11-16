Jhansi hospital fire: Swift rescue saves 54 newborns; CM Yogi announces aid for victims' families

A fire in Jhansi Medical College's NICU claimed 10 newborns' lives, but 54 were safely evacuated. CM Yogi Adityanath announced aid for victims' families and ordered a thorough probe. The rescued infants are stable, and investigations continue to ensure accountability.

A tragic fire broke out in the NICU ward of Jhansi Rani Laxmibai Medical College late Friday night, claiming the lives of 10 newborns. Prompt action by rescue teams ensured the safe evacuation of 54 infants within 15-20 minutes, who were transferred to the PICU ward and are reported to be in good health.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately directed senior officials to oversee relief efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Principal Secretary Health Parth Sarathi Sen rushed to the site, coordinating with local authorities, including the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, to bring the situation under control.

The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, led to a swift evacuation, with all senior health officials, fire brigade teams, and doctors ensuring timely rescue. The rescued children did not sustain any burn or suffocation injuries and were relocated to other wards, the district hospital, and private nursing homes for further care.

CM Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the families of the deceased and announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for each family that lost a child and Rs 50,000 for families of injured children. "The government stands firmly with the affected families," he stated.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak emphasized the seriousness of the incident, assuring a thorough investigation. “A multi-level probe has been ordered to determine the exact cause and identify any negligence,” he said, adding that any lapses will face strict action.

The medical college confirmed that its fire safety equipment was functional, with regular audits and a mock drill conducted in June. Principal Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar praised the swift response of the staff and rescue teams, adding that the rescued children are stable.

This incident underscores the need for stringent safety measures in critical healthcare facilities. Investigations are ongoing to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future.

