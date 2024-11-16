'An all-time low': Nayanthara slams Dhanush for Rs 10 crore demand over 3-second clip

Nayanthara claims the project faced significant obstacles due to Dhanush's refusal to grant permissions for using content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a critically acclaimed film that played a key role in her rise to stardom.

Tamil actress Nayanthara on Saturday (November 16) has written an open letter accusing actor Dhanush of intentionally delaying the release of her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. The documentary, which offers an intimate look into her life, career, and marriage, is slated for release on November 18.

However, Nayanthara claims the project faced significant obstacles due to Dhanush's refusal to grant permissions for using content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a critically acclaimed film that played a key role in her rise to stardom.

The actress shared her frustration in an emotional open letter to Dhanush, saying that the delay was not due to any legal or business reasons but rather personal grievances. "I've spent over two years trying to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the documentary, only to face constant roadblocks," she wrote.

"His refusal to allow the use of songs, visuals, or photographs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan appears to be rooted in personal animosity rather than professional or legal issues."

Nayanthara went on to reveal that after the documentary's trailer was released, Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding a staggering Rs 10 crores in damages for the alleged misuse of just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the film.

Calling the demand "an all-time low," Nayanthara expressed her disappointment at Dhanush's actions, especially considering their history together. "It's disheartening to see someone project a certain public persona while being involved in such behind-the-scenes actions," she said.

The actress also accused Dhanush of allowing his personal ego to overshadow professional achievements. She referred to his apparent discontent with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's success and how his behavior at award ceremonies in 2016 reflected his dissatisfaction.

"It's clear that his ego couldn't handle the success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It was a film that resonated with fans and remains a cherished memory to this day," she said.

In her letter, Nayanthara also sent a broader message, addressing the actor's attitude toward others' success. "The world is big enough for everyone. It's okay if people you know or even those without a cinema background make it big. It doesn't take away anything from you. It's only an ode to their work, blessings, and people’s kindness," she remarked.

