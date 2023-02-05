Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Samsung has unveiled its new flagship line-up, Galaxy S23, the latest in the S series and undoubtedly its most epic standard.  The Galaxy S23 delivers the ultimate premium experience. Here are four things which makes  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

    The amazing show of technology at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked presentation on February 1, 2023, has the smartphone industry in a frenzy. Samsung has announced the Galaxy S23, the newest model in the S series and unquestionably the highest standard it has ever set.

    The Galaxy S23 series of smartphones lives up to the expectations and appears to be the pinnacle of every category: performance, camera, gaming, sustainable design, and productivity. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most expensive model in the new lineup, is in charge and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.

    Gives epic and wonderful shots

    In its flagship smartphones, Samsung has debuted the 200MP Super Quad Pixel AF camera. The upgraded pixel technology in the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor allows it to take 12MP, 50MP, and even 200MP photographs remarkably well.

    Nightography, Night Selfie, Night Portrait, and Night Video are all available on the phone. Users will be able to snap photos, selfies, and steady videos even in low light circumstances, capturing the night, from sunsets to concerts and all in between, unlike ever before.

    For the best photographic and visual experience, it has a 2x wider OIS than the S22, Adaptive VDIS, Super HDR display, and AI-powered Detail Enhancer.

    Has an amazing design

    Samsung has also emphasised the need of environmentally conscious and sustainable innovation. The phone boasts a green design that combines recycled aluminium, glass, and plastic that will end up in the ocean with naturally coloured colours. Phantom Black, Green, and Cream are the three gorgeous natural dyed colours that are offered for the smartphone.

    On the front and back of the phone, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the hardest available for a Galaxy handset, is used as protection. Additionally, the Armor Aluminium frame offers strength.

    A must phone for gamers

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to revolutionise the gaming industry. It features the most recent, quickest, and most technologically sophisticated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU that has been specially designed for Samsung.

    In comparison to the previous Galaxy series, the smartphone has a Vapour Chamber cooling system that is up to 2.7X bigger, which is helpful for prolonged gaming sessions. The rich gaming experience provided by the Dynamic AMOLED 2x QHD+ display is a pleasant surprise.

    The phone's 5000 mAh battery should comfortably last all day, while casual gaming is predicted to use less power. Your device will also reach full bars very quickly with the Super-Fast Charging.

    Software details and increased productivity

    The built-in pen of the S Series phones has been upgraded for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's intelligent S Pen.

    The smartphone also includes the updated One UI 5.1, which provides an incredible amount of customization. You can now customise your home and lock screens, stack widgets on your home screen by just dragging them there, and make customised emojis and stickers.

    Knox is a feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra that aids in protecting your private data. PINS, passwords, biometric data, and other critical information are physically separated from the rest and stored in a secure memory by the Samsung Knox.

