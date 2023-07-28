Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch; Know specs, colours & more

    Poco Pods TWS earphones are all set to be launched in India on July 29. The new wearables from the company will come under Rs. 1,500. Poco has also confirmed the price, design, specifications, and availability of the audio wearables via Flipkart. 

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    Poco Pods TWS earphones are all set to be launched in India on July 29. The business officially confirmed the launch date today, stating that they are its first set of TWS earphones. The company's latest wearables will cost less than Rs. 1,500. The audio wearables' pricing, style, features, and accessibility through Flipkart have all been verified by Poco. They promise a total playing time of up to 30 hours. The earbuds enable Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

    Through a tweet, Poco has disclosed the cost of the future wireless earbuds. The characteristics and specs of the gadgets are also confirmed on a landing page on the e-commerce site Flipkart. On July 29 at 12pm IST, the Poco Pods TWS earphones will go on sale for Rs. 1,199 on Flipkart. The audio wearables will come in a Black and Yellow dual colour scheme.

    Poco Pods TWS earbuds will include 12mm audio drivers, per information released on Flipkart. Poco supports Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting choices. When completely charged, the gadget is stated to provide up to 30 hours of playback time, while 10 minutes of charging is believed to deliver 90 minutes of gameplay.

    While the charging case is powered by a 440mAH battery with capability for rapid charging, each earphone has a 34mAh battery. A USB type-C charging connector is available for charging it. The Poco Pods TWS earbuds provide an ambient noise cancellation feature and are water resistant to IPX4 standards. The multi-function touch control feature on the earbuds enables users to directly answer calls, change audio tracks, play/pause songs, and adjust volume.

    Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds were introduced in India last month. They were introduced with a 12mm dynamic driver and promise a playback time of up to 30 hours. They also support Bluetooth communication and the Google Fast Pair function.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
