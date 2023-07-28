Twitter Blue subscribers will soon be able to download videos; Here's how you can do it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter Blue users can now download all videos unless the poster has specifically opted otherwise. Elon Musk made a major announcement by rebranding Twitter as ‘X’. Musk will now focus on making Twitter “an everything app” that includes audio, video, payment, messaging and more, more like China’s WeChat app.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Popular micro-blogging platform Twitter, which is now called X, will allow blue tick users to download videos shared by other subscribers. All new videos on the social media platform will be eligible for downloads. Elon Musk-owned social media company has updated a Help Center article titled “How to share and watch videos on Twitter.” 

    The business announced that Blue users may now download videos with this upgrade. The age restriction for video downloads on Twitter's platform has been implemented. The download feature will not be available to anyone under the age of 18. Additionally, no one else will be able to download a video if the uploader forbids it. 

    Users with a Twitter Blue membership won't be able to view or download videos unless the premium subscriber gives them permission to. Users with a premium membership can opt to permit certain video downloads, but the company's update did not outline how to turn off downloads for specific tweets.

    Users of Twitter Blue may now submit films that are up to two hours long thanks to a function that Twitter just added. However, some users have posted complete films on the platform, which has posed some problems for the business. If Twitter doesn't install moderation tools to deal with copyrighted items, this might potentially result in legal problems.

    In related news, Twitter (now X) is requiring businesses to keep their verified status (gold checkmark) on the microblogging network by spending at least $1,000 per month on advertisements. Advertisers that haven't reached specific expenditure levels will lose their official brand account authentication as of August 7, according to The Verge.

    The Wall Street Journal broke the news first. According to the research, firms must have spent at least $1,000 on advertisements in the preceding 30 days or $6,000 in the last 180 days in order to maintain the gold checkmark designating that the account belongs to a verified brand.

