WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature; here's how you can use it

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of video messages on WhatsApp. Users of WhatsApp can now capture and share brief, intimate videos right in their chats thanks to the newest feature. With a few modifications, the new function is quite similar to audio messages, which have grown in popularity over time.

WhatsApp has offered some interesting use cases for this feature; in case a few users are wondering what's its actual use. It could be about "wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news."

Similar to sending a voice message, sending a video message is straightforward. Users may quickly convert to video mode while in a chat by tapping and holding the record button to record their customised video message. Users of WhatsApp may swipe up to lock the app and record hands-free videos.

Users around the world should anticipate seeing this feature in their WhatsApp apps in the upcoming weeks since the video message deployment has already started. The news of the new feature was released shortly after Meta's Q2 results, which revealed encouraging growth. For the second consecutive quarter, Meta was able to surpass forecasts. Better advertising reach made possible by AI and Instagram Reels has been blamed for the increase in Meta's revenue. Llama 2, Threads, Reels, additional AI products, and the much awaited autumn release of Quest 3 are all on the near-term plan for Meta.