Redmi 12 price leaked ahead of August 1 launch, may cost under Rs 10,000

    Redmi 12 is all set to launch on August 1 in India and ahead of the launch, the price details of Redmi 12 4G as well as Redmi 12 5G have been leaked online. The phone's price is expected to start from Rs 9,999.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    On August 1, Redmi will introduce the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G in India. The company, which is known for providing affordable goods, has revealed the debut date of the much anticipated Redmi 12 5G, and customers are thrilled to have a 5G phone in the price range they can afford. And now, a few days before it goes on sale, the Redmi 12's pricing have been revealed online. According to estimates, Redmi 12 4G's pricing would probably start at Rs 9,999. It is anticipated that the Redmi 12 5G would cost Rs 13,999.

    The Redmi 12 4G will come in two variations, one with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, according to leaks. According to reports, the 4GB RAM model would likely cost Rs 9,999.

    Also Read | Google rolls out anti-stalking measures for AirTag and other Bluetooth trackers

    The Redmi 12 5G, which will make its debut in India, is expected to include two storage options: one with 6 GB and 128 GB, and the other with 8 GB and 256 GB. The 6 GB version is anticipated to cost Rs 13,999.

    We wouldn't get too enthusiastic just yet, though, as both phones' exact prices won't be disclosed until the launch event on August 1.

    Also Read | Twitter Blue subscribers will soon be able to download videos; Here's how you can do it

    The Redmi 12 4G comes with a glass back panel which gives it a premium look and feel.  The camera system is on top, and the camera lenses are surrounded by silver metallic rims. Redmi aficionados are thrilled that the MIUI dialler is included with the Redmi 12 out of the box and that it runs MIUI 14 (based on Android 13).

    A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the smartphone's photography arsenal. The 8-megapixel selfie camera. Coming to the front, there is a 6.79-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.  A 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging is included with the phone. It has a 198.5 gramme weight. The phone is available in Pastel Blue, Moonshine Silver, and the traditional Black colours.

    Similar specifications of the Redmi 12 4G are anticipated for the 5G version. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor is anticipated to power the phone. If this is the case, India will also host the chipset's global launch.

    Also Read | WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature; here's how you can use it

