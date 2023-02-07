Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11R launched just for India! Know about it's features, colours, other details

    OnePlus 11R is here but just for India. It comes with 100W SuperVooc and 5000mAh battery. The OnePlus 11R will be offered in the colours Sonic Black and Galactic Silver.

    OnePlus 11R launched just for India specifications colours camera other features gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 8:56 PM IST

    The R in the OnePlus 11R stands for "ready for the future," and the phone is only available in India. The main principle is to provide cutting-edge technology at a cheaper cost. The OnePlus 11R will be offered in the colours Sonic Black and Galactic Silver.

    Similar to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM with RAM-Vita technology. The smartphone has a curved AMOLED screen with FHD resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz (40-120hz), and a brightness of 1450nits.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; From colours, specs to camera, know all about it

    The smartphone features a 120Hz SuperFluid Display, HyperTouch Engine and the tech company's best cooling system. The OnePlus 11R flaunts the same camera sensor as the OnePlus 11 5G. It features a 120 degree Ultra-Wide camera and 4cm Macro Lens.

    The OnePlus 11R comes with 100W SuperVooc and 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine, which is also present in the OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also features a SuperVoocS industry-leading smart charging chipset. The device supports 100W of fast charging and the phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. 

    Per-orders: February 21, Sales: February 28
    8GB RAM, 128GB storage Rs 39,999
    16GB RAM, 128GB storage Rs 44,999

    Also Read | OnePlus Pad is finally here! Here's everything you need to know

    Also Read | OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with ANC launched at Rs 11,999; to be available in 3 colours

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
