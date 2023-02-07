OnePlus 11R launched just for India! Know about it's features, colours, other details

OnePlus 11R is here but just for India. It comes with 100W SuperVooc and 5000mAh battery. The OnePlus 11R will be offered in the colours Sonic Black and Galactic Silver.

Similar to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM with RAM-Vita technology. The smartphone has a curved AMOLED screen with FHD resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz (40-120hz), and a brightness of 1450nits.

The smartphone features a 120Hz SuperFluid Display, HyperTouch Engine and the tech company's best cooling system. The OnePlus 11R flaunts the same camera sensor as the OnePlus 11 5G. It features a 120 degree Ultra-Wide camera and 4cm Macro Lens.

The OnePlus 11R comes with 100W SuperVooc and 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine, which is also present in the OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone also features a SuperVoocS industry-leading smart charging chipset. The device supports 100W of fast charging and the phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Per-orders: February 21, Sales: February 28

8GB RAM, 128GB storage Rs 39,999

16GB RAM, 128GB storage Rs 44,999

