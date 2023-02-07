OnePlus 11 5G launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; From colours, specs to camera, know all about it

OnePlus 11 5G is finally here! OnePlus 11 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which also comes with a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system and 100W fast charging. Here's everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus 11 5G has been officially launched in India on February 7. It brings back the Hasselblad branding which we saw with the earlier OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro. The device offers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Here is everything you need to know:

Hardware and processor

OnePlus is powering 11 5G with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which has recently made its way to the market. The SoC brings ray-tracing and other AI features to the OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus is using all the latest tech chops to bring up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage along with its proprietary RAM Vita AI which promises less lag and app performance boost to take advantage of the new chipset.

Click! It's time for camera

OnePlus 11 5G features the third-gen Hasselblad camera unit in the form of a triple rear camera unit that has a 50MP main sensor with OIS, secondary 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor with support for 2x optical zoom. It also comes with an accu-spectrum light colour identifier with support for Turbo RAW HDR. The phone also has a 16MP primary camera at the front.

Battery and charging

OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W fast charging technology which is likely to bring down the charging time for the built-in 5,000mAh battery and also claims to have increased the battery life cycle.

Other specs

OnePlus 11 5G features an 2K curved 120Hz AMOLED screen over LTPO 3.0 tech and offers QHD+ resolution. The device also supports Wi-Fi 7, one of the first smartphones to do so. The device will also get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. OnePlus 11 5G offers Dolby Atmos and Vision support for content across platforms like Amazon Music, Tidal, Netflix and Disney+.

Colours

The phone will be available in two colours: Eternal Green and Titanium Black