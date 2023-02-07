Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with ANC launched at Rs 11,999; to be available in 3 colours

    The OnePus Buds Pro 2 has a modern elegant design with a true tone unibody with matte and metallic material. It also has smart ANC support, which eliminates noise from everywhere. The price starts from Rs 11,999. Here's everything you need to know.

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch in India specifications price colours other features gcw
    After OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Pad, the OnePus Buds Pro 2 is finally unveiled. It has a modern elegant design with a true tone unibody with matte and metallic material. The Buds Pro 2 will be available in Green, white and black colours. They come with dual drivers with a 6mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer, which helps to deliver impressive bass. They are tuned by Dynaudio and they will also get LHDC 5.0 support in the coming days.

    Dolby Atmos and spatial stereo rendering are supported in  Buds Pro 2. In addition, the Buds Pro 2 offers 2.5 times the ANC performance of its predecessor. Additionally, it includes intelligent ANC support, which blocks out noise everywhere. It will have at least 39 hours of listening duration and will have 10 hours of listening after only 10 minutes of charging, compatibility for the Google Fast Pair function, and a low latency of 54 ms with dual connection support are all provided by these headphones.

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 gets fast charging support, and Qi wireless charging means you can charge sans cable.

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will be available for Rs 11,999 in India. The pre-orders start from today (February 7) and open sale on February 14. The products will be available in India, the US, Europe, and even in the Middle East for the first time.

