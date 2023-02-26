Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 launched; Know features, price, other details

    HMD Global has launched a trio of budget Nokia smartphones, aka Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22, ahead of MWC 2023. The company, in fact, is going so far as to say that a Nokia G22 battery replacement will take only 5 minutes, while changing its display will take just 20. Nokia C32 and C22 are relatively more entry-level options.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Nokia is supposedly on a launching spree. After unveiling the flagship Nokia X30 5G this month, it has now launched three budget and mid-range phones. The devices have incredible battery life of three days. The C-series devices, according to Nokia, have better imaging and endurance. In addition, Nokia revealed the Nokia G22, the company's first smartphone ever with repairability built in, as well as a worldwide partnership with iFixit.

    All about Nokia C32

    A 50-megapixel main camera is available on the Nokia C32. The C-series has a luxury vibe thanks to its toughened glass surface and elegant, straight sides. The Nokia C32 comes pre-installed with Android 13 and offers the most customised software to date for a contemporary smartphone experience.

    Three colour options—Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink—as well as two memory and storage configurations—3/64GB and 4/128GB—are offered for the Nokia C32. The device's typical Price across the board is 139 Euros, or roughly Rs 11,931.

    All about Nokia C22

    The C22, according to Nokia, has the best construction quality. The phone has a solid metal frame contained within a robust polycarbonate unibody design, as well as a toughened 2.5D display glass. The phone has a better 13MP camera, and the first moves towards bringing production to Europe have been announced.

    Midnight Black and Sand are the two colour choices for the Nokia C22, and there are two RAM and storage options available: 2/64GB and 3/64 GB. The device's average price across the board is 129 Euros, or roughly Rs11,065.

    All about Nokia G22

    The G22, according to Nokia, is the first smartphone that has been specifically built with "repairability at its heart." Nokia has teamed up with the international repair community iFixit to make repairs easier. The Nokia G22's broken display, bent charging port, or flat battery can all be readily fixed with the help of repair manuals and reasonably priced components, according to Nokia.

    The new G-series has a back made entirely of recycled plastic, OZO Playback, which produces music with improved bass and clarity, two years of AndroidTM OS updates, three years of monthly security patches, and an expanded three-year guarantee that is provided at no additional cost.

    Meteor Grey and Lagoon Blue are the two available colour choices for the Nokia G22, and there are two RAM and storage configurations available: 4/64GB and 4/128GB. The device's suggested retail price (RRP) is 179 Euros, which is equivalent to about Rs 15,307.

