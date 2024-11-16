Mike Tyson jokes about 'biting fixation' after Jake Paul fight reveals glove habit; video goes viral (WATCH)

In a highly anticipated bout, boxing legend Mike Tyson faced off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, culminating in a unanimous decision victory for the 27-year-old.

In a highly anticipated bout, boxing legend Mike Tyson faced off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, culminating in a unanimous decision victory for the 27-year-old Paul. The match, held at a sold-out venue, was Tyson’s first professional appearance since 2005, but the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion made headlines for an unusual in-ring behaviour: repeatedly biting his glove.

Tyson addressed the habit during a post-fight interview with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani. "I have a biting fixation," he explained, referencing his infamous 1997 disqualification against Evander Holyfield, when he bit Holyfield’s ear twice during a title fight. That incident resulted in a hefty $3 million fine and an 18-month ban from boxing.

Throughout the later rounds of the fight, Tyson was observed shielding his face and biting the thumb of his left glove. While this peculiar display caught the attention of fans and commentators, it didn’t seem to distract Paul, who dominated the final rounds of the fight.

Paul secured a unanimous decision victory with a score of 79-73 and according to CompuBox statistics, Paul landed 21 punches in the last two rounds compared to Tyson's four.

Both fighters wore 14-ounce gloves—heavier than the standard 10-ounce gloves for boxers in higher weight classes. Paul’s preparation for the match included an explicit nod to Tyson's controversial past. During the pre-fight buildup, Paul unveiled custom-made diamond ear coverings worth $100,000 each, jokingly remarking, "I'm not getting my s--t bit off on Friday night."

Despite Tyson’s competitive start, age and stamina seemed to take their toll. While his career record now stands at 50-7, Tyson’s performance against a much younger opponent was widely seen as a testament to his enduring skill and resilience.

Paul, meanwhile, improved to 11-1, extending his winning streak to five fights since his only professional loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Following the fight, Paul praised Tyson’s legacy but declared his own ambitions in the sport far from over.

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honour. Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him and we wouldn't be here today without him. This man is an icon, and it's just an honour to be able to fight him. He's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet. So it was really tough like I expected it to be," Jake Paul said.

