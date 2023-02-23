Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB-C port, dynamic island & more: Report

    Apple iPhone 15 will be launched alongside at least three other iPhones this year. The iPhone 15 will likely feature a 6.2-inch display with Dynamic Island. The alleged leaked images indicate a USB-C port on the iPhone 15.

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Images of the upcoming Apple flagship, the iPhone 15, have been leaked online, showing some important features. Nearly a week after actual photos of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro with a USB-C port were posted online, fresh live pictures of the Apple iPhone 15 have surfaced. The Apple iPhone 15's chassis, touchscreen, and USB-C port are all plainly visible in photos provided by various media reports. Apple will have to adopt the USB-C universal connection by 2024 due to new rules from the European Union and India.

    It was previously thought that Apple would start the shift to USB-C for the iPhone with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro versions. It was expected that the regular iPhone 14 series versions would have the same old Lightning port. However, the new Apple iPhone 15 image indicates that the company is also abandoning the old notch by introducing Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models, in addition to saying farewell to its recognisable "Lightning connector."

    The Apple iPhone 15 looks to share a chassis with the Apple iPhone 14 in terms of appearance. Dynamic Island will be available on all versions of the Apple iPhone 15 line, not just the Pro.

    Although there are no back pictures of the phone, it is anticipated that it will have larger camera lenses and a new 48MP sensor. The Apple iPhone 15 is rumoured to be powered by an A16 processor, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 chipset. Older tweets from renowned Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo claim that only the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 series will support high-speed transfer even though all four models will support USB-C charging.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
