Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch in India today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Xiaomi 13 Pro will be launched in India today alongside global markets. The company is holding simultaneous launch events and while globally, we’ll see Xiaomi unveiling a bunch of new hardware including the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. The launch ceremony will be broadcast live and will take place just before MWC 2023.

In China, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is already available. You can think of it as the Xiaomi’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi flagship phone is driven by Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a camera system developed in collaboration with renowned German company, Leica.

The 6.73-inch curved 2K or 1440p LTPO AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a highest frame rate of 120Hz. The display has a maximum brightness of 1900 nits and supports native Dolby Vision playing. A 4,820mAh battery with 120W rapid cable and 50W wireless charging is housed inside.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has three cameras: a 50MP primary Sony IMX989 sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor behind an f/2.0 drifting lens for 3x optical zoom, and a third 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/1.9 aperture lens.

Additional amenities include Wi-Fi 6 access, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking support, and IP68 water and dust protection.

