Follow THESE steps to receive Lakshmir Bhandar benefits on time in December

Chief Minister expresses concern over student tablet fund misdirection. Administration investigates Lakshmi Bhandar fund allocation. New Aadhaar linking rule implemented for benefit disbursement.

Tablet scam in the news. The administration is taking action after the scam came to light. Tablet funds diverted to accounts other than students'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her displeasure and has ordered an inquiry.

The administration is concerned about Lakshmi Bhandar funds after the tablet scam. They are verifying if the funds are reaching the right beneficiaries.

The administration takes new steps to prevent corruption. The state government issued special instructions for Lakshmi Bhandar beneficiaries.

Link your Aadhaar with your bank account immediately. It is said that Aadhaar linking will be checked for benefit disbursement.

Submit photocopies of your Health Sathi and Aadhaar cards along with your bank passbook. Lakshmi Bhandar is the most popular among Mamata's schemes. Women receive ₹1000 per month.

The West Bengal government has various schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, and Taruner Swapno, benefiting people financially.

Be cautious to keep your Lakshmi Bhandar account active. Link your Aadhaar with your account to avoid benefit discontinuation.

