Jake Paul bows to 'G.O.A.T' Mike Tyson after winning iconic boxing match; touching moment goes viral (WATCH)

In a boxing spectacle that bridged generations, 27-year-old Jake Paul defeated the legendary Mike Tyson, 58, in an eight-round bout that captivated fans worldwide. Paul secured a unanimous decision victory with a score of 79-73, marking a historic moment in his career and leaving boxing enthusiasts in awe of Tyson’s resilience after nearly two decades away from the ring.

The fight, streamed live on Netflix despite widespread technical glitches, saw Tyson returning to a professional boxing ring for the first time in 19 years. Despite his age and a knee injury, the former heavyweight champion put up a spirited performance. Paul, who is half Tyson’s age and known for his meteoric rise from YouTube fame to professional boxing, demonstrated composure and respect for his opponent throughout the match.

Also read: Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous points decision in eight-round bout

One moment, however, has captured hearts across the globe: Jake Paul bowing to Tyson after the decision was announced. The viral clip of Paul bowing and applauding Tyson has been widely shared on social media, with fans praising the younger boxer for his humility and sportsmanship.

WATCH: Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson

Jake Paul praises 'G.O.A.T.' Mike Tyson

In a post-fight interview, Paul showered the boxing icon with praise, calling him the “G.O.A.T” (Greatest of All Time) and an inspiration.

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honour. Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him and we wouldn't be here today without him. This man is an icon, and it's just an honour to be able to fight him. He's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet. So it was really tough like I expected it to be," Jake Paul said.

I have a biting fixation, jokes Mike Tyson

Tyson, too, was gracious in defeat. “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself,” he said. “I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”

Known for his candid nature, Tyson acknowledged his habitual glove-biting during the fight with a humorous response: “I have a biting fixation,” drawing laughter from the audience.

While Tyson’s professional record now stands at 50-7, the legend hinted that this might not be the end of his boxing journey. When asked if he would consider another fight, Tyson cryptically replied, "I don’t know. It depends on the situation."

His playful suggestion of facing Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, added fuel to the speculation.

Also read: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: LEAKED fight script sparks speculation on dramatic outcome

How much money both boxers earned?

The bout, approved by Texas regulators with modified rules such as heavier gloves and two-minute rounds, was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed due to Tyson’s health concerns. Despite his past financial troubles, Tyson reportedly earned $20-30 million, while Paul is expected to walk away with $40 million from the fight.

For many, the evening wasn’t just about boxing—it was a celebration of sportsmanship, legacy, and mutual respect. The viral video of Jake Paul bowing to Mike Tyson has become a testament to the enduring spirit of boxing and the ability of legends to inspire even their competitors.

Latest Videos