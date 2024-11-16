Kanguva box office collection day 2: Suriya’s film struggles to meet expectations

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2: Discover the total earnings of Suriya's latest film, directed by Siva, as it faces challenges at the box office on day two.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 2: Kanguva, the first film from the Siva-Suriya combo, was released on the 14th. In this post, we will look at the box office collection of this epic fantasy film. Generally, director Siva's family stories have been hits.

Veeram, Vedalam, and Viswasam are family-oriented films. Only Vivegam was released as an action film. After Ajith, he directed Annaatthe with Superstar Rajinikanth. Despite mixed reviews, Annaatthe collected over ₹200 crore. This film was based on the brother-sister story.

The main reason is the noise and commotion in the film. It was alleged that there was constant shouting throughout the film and the music was too loud. Following this, it was announced that the volume of the music had been reduced.

While the film collected ₹36 crore on its first day, it collected slightly more worldwide on the second day, for a total of ₹58.62 crore in two days. The production company has also officially announced this.

Kanguva is the first film in which Suriya has acted in dual roles after Perazhagan, Vel, Vaaranam Aayiram, 7aam Arivu, and 24. Although he avoided dual roles, the directors persuaded him to act.

The last film starring Suriya to be released was Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Kanguva has now been released after this film, which was released in 2022. Etharkkum Thunindhavan was not a big hit either.

Not only Kanguva, but also Meyyazhagan, produced by Suriya, did not make a big impact among the fans. 2024 has turned out to be a testing year for Suriya. Suriya is currently acting in his 44th film.

