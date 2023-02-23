Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app's upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts

    WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on the ability to edit sent messages. The new feature is under development for iOS users. WhatsApp is also rolling out photo quality options for iOS beta users.

    WhatsApp update Messaging app upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    In an effort to enhance user privacy and the app experience, WhatsApp issues new features and bug patches almost every month. Additionally, WhatsApp added new features for its iOS, Android, and web users in the most recent software upgrade, including picture-in-picture mode for iOS, forwarding media with captions, messaging yourself, and more.

    However, now that it has been released, the instant messaging platform's creators are back at work creating new features for an upcoming software upgrade. One of the features which is in the line of development is the ability to edit the sent messages.

    Also Read | Apple Watch saves another life! Smartwatch gave alerts about severe internal bleeding; Know full story

    The developers are reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to modify texts, according to Wabetainfo, the website that tracks all the most recent advancements of WhatsApp. According to the report, "WhatsApp is working on introducing the ability to modify texts to a future version of the programme."

    The report goes on to say that users will be able to edit any communication they've already sent within 15 minutes thanks to the new edit message function. 

    Although WhatsApp already gives users the option to erase any sent message for everyone, this feature will be useful if someone only wants to make a few word changes rather than the complete message.

    Also Read | MWC 2023: Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip, new AR smart glasses & more

    Additionally, the feature will only work with the most recent version of WhatsApp and will only let you modify conversations, not picture captions. This function is currently being developed for iOS users, but it should shortly be made available for beta testing. Users might receive the new function in a later update to the programme.

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also trying a new feature that will let iOS users adjust the picture resolution on their devices. The function is presently undergoing beta testing, and it is anticipated that it will soon be available to everyone.

    Also Read | Did you know Apple's first-generation iPhone sold for over Rs 50 lakh at auction?

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB C port dynamic island more Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB-C port, dynamic island & more: Report

    Apple Watch Ultra lookalike under Rs 1500 Is it worth buying all you need to know about it gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra lookalike under Rs 1500? Here's everything you need to know

    Apple Watch saves another life Smartwatch gave alerts about severe internal bleeding Know full story gcw

    Apple Watch saves another life! Smartwatch gave alerts about severe internal bleeding; Know full story

    Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip new AR smart glasses more at Mobile World Congress 2023 gcw

    MWC 2023: Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip, new AR smart glasses & more

    Poco C55 with leather finish launched at Rs 9499 5 reasons why this budget phone is perfect for you gcw

    Poco C55 with leather finish launched at Rs 9,499; 5 reasons why this budget phone is perfect

    Recent Stories

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Oversight Committee gets two more weeks to complete probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge - adt

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge

    Video Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested RBA

    Video: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj files complaint against Ahmed Raja for this reason; singer arrested

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB C port dynamic island more Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 may get USB-C port, dynamic island & more: Report

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon