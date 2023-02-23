WhatsApp update: Messaging app's upcoming feature may soon allow iPhone users to edit sent texts

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on the ability to edit sent messages. The new feature is under development for iOS users. WhatsApp is also rolling out photo quality options for iOS beta users.

In an effort to enhance user privacy and the app experience, WhatsApp issues new features and bug patches almost every month. Additionally, WhatsApp added new features for its iOS, Android, and web users in the most recent software upgrade, including picture-in-picture mode for iOS, forwarding media with captions, messaging yourself, and more.

However, now that it has been released, the instant messaging platform's creators are back at work creating new features for an upcoming software upgrade. One of the features which is in the line of development is the ability to edit the sent messages.

The developers are reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to modify texts, according to Wabetainfo, the website that tracks all the most recent advancements of WhatsApp. According to the report, "WhatsApp is working on introducing the ability to modify texts to a future version of the programme."

The report goes on to say that users will be able to edit any communication they've already sent within 15 minutes thanks to the new edit message function.

Although WhatsApp already gives users the option to erase any sent message for everyone, this feature will be useful if someone only wants to make a few word changes rather than the complete message.

Additionally, the feature will only work with the most recent version of WhatsApp and will only let you modify conversations, not picture captions. This function is currently being developed for iOS users, but it should shortly be made available for beta testing. Users might receive the new function in a later update to the programme.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also trying a new feature that will let iOS users adjust the picture resolution on their devices. The function is presently undergoing beta testing, and it is anticipated that it will soon be available to everyone.

