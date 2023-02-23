Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei bought Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Check out what he feels about smartwatch

    In a recent tweet, Nothing CEO Carl Pei admitted that he bought a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro but doesn't quite know what to use it for. He said, that it "feels kind of useless.” However, Apple has consistently occupied the premium end of the market with its enormously successful Apple Watch, which has dominated the wearable market.
     

    The tech mogul Carl Pei, who started Nothing and played a key role in building the OnePlus brand, recently voiced his view on smartwatches. Pei recently acknowledged in a post that he recently purchased a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro but is unsure of its intended use. It "feels kind of useless," he said.

    Pei's open admittance of using a smartwatch himself prompts an intriguing query about the devices' wider allure. He also showed interest in other people's wristwatch usage. In response to Carl Pei’s tweet, many users emphasized the importance of fitness tracking when it comes to smartwatches

    It's important to remember that wearables have been around for a while. 2014 saw the introduction of the LG G Watch, the first Android Wear smartwatch. Since then, many companies have tried their hand at producing them, including both established watch companies like Fossil and tech behemoths like Samsung.

    However, Apple has consistently occupied the premium end of the market with its enormously successful Apple Watch, which has dominated the wearable market.

    Nothing is thinking about releasing their own wristwatch to complete their larger ecosystem, which already consists of the Nothing Phone (1) and commercially available wireless earphones like the Nothing Ear (Stick) and Ear (1).

