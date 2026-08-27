With the iPhone 18 Pro launch approaching, the iPhone 17 Pro is seeing a massive price drop on Flipkart, falling from Rs 1,34,900 to as low as Rs 1,20,900 with bank and exchange offers. This article details the deal and weighs the benefits of buying now versus waiting for the potentially more expensive iPhone 18 Pro.

Fans of Apple are keeping a careful eye on the new iPhone 18 Pro, which is just a few days away. Although there is a lot of excitement about the 2025 release of the iPhone, the iPhone 17 Pro is currently seeing a significant online discount. The device's price has dropped from Rs 1,34,900 to as low as Rs 1,20,900 on Flipkart. Since its release, the iPhone 17 Pro has seen some of the largest reductions. Here's how to take advantage of the deal.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Slashed: How Does Deal Work?

Originally priced at Rs 1,34,900, the iPhone 17 Pro is now priced at Rs 1,29,900. This indicates a 5,000 rupee flat discount. However, there is more. Users can also benefit from a number of bank deals.

You receive an extra Rs 5,000 immediate discount and Rs 4,000 cashback if you use a Flipkart Axis credit card. As a result, the total cost drops to Rs 1,20,900. You may still receive a Rs 4,000 discount with ICICI, SBI, and Axis credit cards even if you don't have a Flipkart Axis credit card. Additionally, by choosing the exchange program, you may lower the purchase price even more. For example, trading in your old iPhone for an iPhone 13 can further lower the cost by Rs 22,250. As a result, the total cost drops to Rs 98,650. That is a significant discount compared to the iPhone 17 Pro's launch price.

Should You Wait For iPhone 18?

The iPhone 17 Pro is now offered at a very appealing pricing range. The anticipated cost of the next iPhone 18 Pro may be a significant drawback for consumers, despite the fact that it will feature higher specs.

Apple may raise the iPhone 18 Pro's starting price in India by about Rs 5,000 above that of its predecessor, according to sources. Reports are gradually pointing to a little but significant price increase, mostly due to rising component costs and the industry's growing need for AI hardware, even though nothing is official until Apple takes the stage in September.

According to several reports, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around Rs 1,39,900 for the base storage variant in India. If that happens, it would be roughly Rs 5,000 more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro at launch.