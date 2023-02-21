Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Apple's first-generation iPhone sold for over Rs 50 lakh at auction?

    A first-generation Apple iPhone was sold for a price of USD 63,356.40 (Rs 52 lakh approx) at an auction recently. The phone, therefore, got sold for a price that was more than 100 times its original. In 2007, Apple's first gen models were sold for around Rs 49,000.

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Apple iPhones have become a status symbol over the past decade since it came out. Due to what it represents, millions of people still desire to own an iPhone. However, that isn't just true for the more recent models; in fact, people frequently choose iPhones at various auctions. What if we informed you that a first-generation iPhone recently fetched the jaw-dropping sum of Rs 52 lakh at one of the auctions? We're not joking, after all.

    This first-gen iPhone was factory-sealed, which means it was completely packed in the manufacturing box, and some lucky chap decided that it is worth more than half a crore. The 2007-era first-generation iPhone actually sold for $63,356 (roughly Rs 53 lakh) over the weekend.

    Now, most of you would be perplexed about someone spending that much on this model when you look at the features and style of the iPhone. But that's the innovation that Apple offers, especially making it a perfect collectible, like those old artworks and artefacts. The original iPhone was released in 2007 for $599 (roughly Rs 48,000 at the time), and it has 8GB of capacity.

    Regarding the auction, the beginning bid for this iPhone model was $2,500 (Rs 2.06 lakh), which is an incredibly high starting price. You can tell how much an outdated, packed iPhone could sell for at these sales by the fact that it sold for four times that amount.

    The description of the phone mentions its original owner, Karen Green. "We are pleased to present an iconic factory sealed, first-release iPhone in outstanding condition. Our offering was consigned by the phone’s original owner, Karen Green," it reads.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
