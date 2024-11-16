Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed gets Lokayukta notice over illegal assets case

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has been summoned by the Lokayukta Police for a hearing on December 3 over the illegal acquisition of assets. The investigation, initially handled by the ACB, continues with further scrutiny. Minister D. Sudhakar has also been questioned in a related case.

Karnataka State Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has been issued a notice by the Lokayukta Police to attend a hearing on December 3 in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal acquisition of assets. The notice, served by the Lokayukta inspector at the minister’s residence in Bengaluru, requires him to appear in person with the necessary documents.

The case dates back three years when an investigation was initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following a report by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the illegal acquisition of assets by Khan. However, the ACB's investigation was later discontinued, and the Lokayukta Police took over the case. Since then, the investigation has continued, with the police conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.



As part of the investigation, the Lokayukta Police have now summoned the minister to attend the hearing. They have directed him to appear before the investigating officer without providing any excuses. Minister Khan is expected to submit details of his financial affairs and provide any additional documents related to the allegation that he acquired property beyond his income.

The Lokayukta Police have given Khan three weeks to gather and submit the required evidence. Following the hearing, the police will continue the investigation, reviewing the statements and documents presented. If any discrepancies or false information are discovered, further scrutiny will be conducted.



In the past, the ACB had questioned Jameer Khan in connection with the case and had conducted raids on various properties, including his residence and office, to gather evidence. With the ongoing Lokayukta investigation, Khan will now face further scrutiny regarding the alleged illegal acquisition of property.

Along with Zameer, Lokayukta has also questioned Minister D. Sudhakar in connection with the illegal property acquisition case involving Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. According to Shivakumar, he had received a loan from Sudhakar, which is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal assets.

