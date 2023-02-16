iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging, 64MP camera and vapour chamber launched; Details revealed

The iQOO Neo 7 also comes with a relatively larger 6.7-inch display, instead of the 6.6-inch screen on the Neo 6. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS. iQOO Neo 7's primary camera is accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras.

The iQOO Neo 7, the successor of the iQOO Neo 6 of last year, has been launched in India. The new iQOO smartphone resembles its previous counterpart, except it weighs more (193 grams). The iQOO Neo 7 now has a larger 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities, which is probably the reason of this. Additionally, the phone has a MediaTek updated SoC. The iQOO Neo 7 used a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. In addition, the iQOO Neo 7 has a somewhat bigger 6.7-inch display as opposed to the Neo 6's 6.6-inch screen.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, is the processor powering the iQOO Neo 7. A sizable vapour chamber and multiple-layer graphite sheets are there to keep the phone cool during prolonged gaming sessions.

A 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, similar to the model from the previous year, is part of the back camera system. There are two 2-megapixel cameras in addition to the primary camera, however there is no ultra-wide camera. The iQOO Neo 7 has a 16-megapixel camera up front.

As mentioned, the battery specs have been improved in the latest iteration. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W charging powers the iQOO Neo 7. Included in the box is a charger with a Type-C connection. Additionally, the Neo 7 has expanded 5G band support. Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and an under-display fingerprint scanner are additional features.

There are new colours for the iQOO Neo 7. Customers have the option of Frost Blue or Interstellar Black, however the former seems more blue than black. In India, the device's starting pricing for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is Rs 29,999. The most expensive model in India costs Rs 33,999 and has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

