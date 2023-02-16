Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging, 64MP camera and vapour chamber launched; Details revealed

    The iQOO Neo 7 also comes with a relatively larger 6.7-inch display, instead of the 6.6-inch screen on the Neo 6. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS. iQOO Neo 7's primary camera is accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras.

    iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging 64MP camera and vapour chamber launched price to specs know it all gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 7, the successor of the iQOO Neo 6 of last year, has been launched in India. The new iQOO smartphone resembles its previous counterpart, except it weighs more (193 grams). The iQOO Neo 7 now has a larger 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities, which is probably the reason of this. Additionally, the phone has a MediaTek updated SoC.  The iQOO Neo 7 used a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. In addition, the iQOO Neo 7 has a somewhat bigger 6.7-inch display as opposed to the Neo 6's 6.6-inch screen.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, is the processor powering the iQOO Neo 7. A sizable vapour chamber and multiple-layer graphite sheets are there to keep the phone cool during prolonged gaming sessions.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

    A 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, similar to the model from the previous year, is part of the back camera system. There are two 2-megapixel cameras in addition to the primary camera, however there is no ultra-wide camera. The iQOO Neo 7 has a 16-megapixel camera up front.

    As mentioned, the battery specs have been improved in the latest iteration.  A 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W charging powers the iQOO Neo 7. Included in the box is a charger with a Type-C connection. Additionally, the Neo 7 has expanded 5G band support. Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and an under-display fingerprint scanner are additional features.

    There are new colours for the iQOO Neo 7. Customers have the option of Frost Blue or Interstellar Black, however the former seems more blue than black. In India, the device's starting pricing for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is Rs 29,999. The most expensive model in India costs Rs 33,999 and has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

    Also Read | Vivo Y100 with colour changing glass finish launched; Is it worth buying?

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 5:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 know all about it gcw

    Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

    Vivo Y100 with colour changing glass finish launched Is it worth buying it know all about it gcw

    Vivo Y100 with colour changing glass finish launched; Is it worth buying?

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch today When where to watch the event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch today: When, where to watch the event LIVE? What can you expect?

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13 gcw

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch on February 16 Know its leaked features price other details gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch on February 16; Know its leaked features, price, other details

    Recent Stories

    Who is Fahad Ahmad? Actress Swara Bhasker marries political leader activist- report RBA

    Who is Fahad Ahmad? Actress Swara Bhasker marries political leader activist- report

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Delhi/2nd Test: Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts including option to buy 370 additional jets official gcw

    Air India orders 840 aircrafts, including option to buy 370 additional jets

    football Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Is Argentina's World Cup hero unsure about staying at PSG? Details here snt

    Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Is Argentina's World Cup hero unsure about staying at PSG? Details here

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls AJR

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon