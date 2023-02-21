Vivo V27 series to launch in India on March 1; Check expected price, specifications & other details

The Vivo V27 will launch in India on March 1. The Vivo V27 will come with a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V27 will likely take on the Pixel 6a as the new 5G mid-range phone will be aimed at photography enthusiasts.

The Vivo V27 is officially confirmed to launch in India on March 1. The business announced the debut date by issuing a media invite, and Vivo's official Twitter account also made the announcement. The new 5G mid-range phone will be targeted at photography aficionados, making the Vivo V27 a probable competitor for the Pixel 6a.

The teasers indicate that the Vivo V27 will have a curved touchscreen and a very upscale appearance. We will see a punch-hole display pattern on the front. According to the official photos, the Vivo V27 will have a very thin profile and a lightweight design, which has previously been one of the company's main selling points for a number of its smartphones.

At the back, there will be three cameras which will be accompanied by a unique-looking flash. According to the reports, the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Processor may be included in the Vivo V27. The business is also anticipated to introduce a Pro variant, which is anticipated to cost less than Rs 40,000. The teaser for the launch is already published on Flipkart and the e-commerce site is likely to provide some discounts and offers on the price.

According to reports, this one has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. More information will become available as the introduction event for the upcoming Vivo V27 series phones draws nearer. One of the core User Selling Points (USPs) of the Vivo V series has been the camera.

Currently, the Pixel 6a has the best camera in the Rs 30,000 price segment. Meanwhile, the price of the upcoming Vivo V27 smartphone could fall under Rs 30,000 if we go by previous launches.

