    OnePlus 11R pre-order begins from February 21; Here's why you should book it

    The OnePlus 11R will be available for pre-order through Amazon and OnePlus Store. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone offers a 50MP camera and a 120Hz curved AMOLED display.
     

    OnePlus 11R pre order begins from February 21 Here is why you should book it
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    On February 21, the OnePlus 11R will go up for pre-order for the first time. The sale will take place on February 28. The company's mid-range luxury 5G phone, the OnePlus 11R, is marketed towards consumers looking for a cheap phone with quick performance and charging times right out of the box.

    Here is all the information you require regarding the OnePlus 11R's specs and costs.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the OnePlus 11R. Of course, the flagship OnePlus 11 is using the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but one can anticipate getting roughly the same speed with both devices. In 2022, a number of top phones were driven by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. 

    Also Read |  Meta rolls out new paid verification subscription for Instagram, Facebook users; Know how much will it cost

    It has a punch-hole-designed 6.7-inch OLED monitor. The phone's sides and corners are tapered, just like the OnePlus 9RT. The screen supports maximal luminance of 1450 nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming. In order to provide a better scrolling experience, the screen refreshes at 120Hz. On paper, the display specifications look fairly decent.

    On the rear of the phone, there are three sensors for optics. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera is used in the arrangement, and it is supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 16-megapixel face sensor is located on the front.

    Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging, 64MP camera and vapour chamber launched; Details revealed

    Under the hood, a sufficiently large 5,000mAh battery is present, and the manufacturer has included support for 100W rapid charging. Samsung and Apple have long since ceased including a fast charger in the sale package with their phones, but OnePlus still does.

    The 8GB Memory + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 11R starts at Rs 39,999 in India. The price for the 16GB + 256GB version is Rs 44,999. Amazon and the OnePlus shop will both offer the top-tier 5G smartphone for sale.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
