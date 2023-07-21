Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Watch: 5 smartwatches you should give a try

    Are you searching for the ultimate smartwatch in 2023? Explore the top 5 contenders that bring together a perfect blend of elegance, activity monitoring, and cutting-edge features. From the high-end Apple Watch Ultra and fashionable Fossil Gen 6 and more, discover your ideal companion.

    Apple Watch Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches you should give a try mis
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    As we are already half way through into the year 2023, the world of smartwatches offers a wide array of choices, making it quite a task to discover the ideal wrist accessory. To simplify your quest, here are the top five smartwatches for this year, which seamlessly blend aesthetics, fitness tracking, and cutting-edge features.

    Apple Watch Ultra: Crafted for athletes and individuals with a taste for elegance, this timepiece, encased in titanium, delivers unparalleled performance, boasting advanced fitness tracking capabilities and effortless integration with iOS devices. Apple Watch Ultra is a premium and rugged smartwatch with a big display, ergonomic design, up to 36 hours of long-lasting battery life, Bluetooth calling, etc. Also, the watch comes with impressive features such as Crash detection and fall detection, temperature sensing, and leading health sensors like a heart-rate monitor, SpO2, etc. 

    Also Read | Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon; may feature colour changing back panel, 108MP camera, 256GB storage & more

    Samsung Galaxy Watch5: With its refined design and vibrant display, the Galaxy Watch5 stands out as a sophisticated smartwatch that offers a plethora of fitness and health features. The Watch 5 also has many of the same specs as the Watch 4, including the Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, contactless payments, GPS, optional LTE, contactless payments, and 5ATM of water resistance.

    Garmin Venu 2 Plus: This smartwatch is a true gem for fitness buffs and health enthusiasts, offering comprehensive tracking capabilities that provide data-driven insights. Equipped with an AMOLED display and built-in GPS, it ensures an excellent user experience.

    Also Read | Twitter to take on LinkedIn? Micro-blogging site to introduce job listing feature for verified firms

    Fitbit Sense 2: Concentrating on your overall well-being, the Sense 2 incorporates stress management tools, skin temperature monitoring, and ECG functionality. Seamlessly integrating with Fitbit's ecosystem, it caters to your comprehensive health requirements.

    Fossil Gen 6: Tailored for those who prioritize style, the Gen 6 seamlessly merges fashion with technology, utilizing premium materials and trendy designs. With access to an extensive range of apps via the Wear OS platform, it offers the ultimate convenience.

    The most recent wristwatches redefine fashion, health, and usefulness, transforming them into indispensable companions for contemporary existence. These state-of-the-art wearables provide stylish appearances, superior fitness monitoring, and a range of intelligent capabilities, improving your everyday existence unlike ever before. From monitoring your exercises to keeping you linked while on the move, timepieces are the ideal combination of style and technology, assuring to enhance your arm and existence with ease and invention.

    Also Read | boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate & other health tracking features; Check details

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon may feature colour changing back panel 108MP camera 256GB storage more gcw

    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon; may feature colour changing back panel, 108MP camera, 256GB storage & more

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options design leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options, design leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate body temperature other health tracking features check details gcw

    boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate & other health tracking features; Check details

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind AJR

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind

    Nothing Phone 2 to go on first open sale in India today via Flipkart Check price offers specs other details gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to go on first open sale in India today; Check price, offers, specs & other details

    Recent Stories

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons' AJR

    After Manipur, now woman BJP worker claims was beaten, paraded naked by TMC 'goons'

    SHOCKING Russian man almost dies after drilling chip inside brain in risky self-surgery; shares pictures snt

    SHOCKING! Russian man almost dies after drilling chip inside brain in risky self-surgery; shares pictures

    Cricket Mohammad Hafeez emerges as top contender for Pakistan's chief selector role osf

    Mohammad Hafeez emerges as top contender for Pakistan's chief selector role

    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon may feature colour changing back panel 108MP camera 256GB storage more gcw

    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon; may feature colour changing back panel, 108MP camera, 256GB storage & more

    Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions gcw

    Go First gets green light from DGCA to resume operations but with conditions

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon