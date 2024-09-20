Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH)

    The release of Apple's iPhone 16 series caused a stir in India, with large crowds gathering outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi eager to get their hands on the latest model. The excitement was fueled by the new features and competitive pricing of the iPhone 16.

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    The craze for gadgets in India is not hidden from anybody, and when it comes to iPhones, it goes to another level. At times, amazing, sometimes humorous sights emerge as people queue to get their hands on the freshly announced goods. One such situation was reported in Mumbai early Friday morning (September 20), when a large throng gathered outside an Apple store in the city as the new iPhone 16 series went on sale today. The video has gone popular on social media.

    Apple began selling iPhone 16 series in India on Friday. A massive crowd gathered at the company's showroom in Mumbai's BKC. People in Mumbai were spotted hurrying towards the Apple shop, hoping to be among the first to purchase the brand new phone.

    Long queues were also seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

     

    Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now officially available for purchase, beginning today, September 20.

    The price of the iPhone 16 series is one way that Apple has managed to surprise its customers. The base model costs Rs 79,900, which is the same as the price of the iPhone 12 four years prior. Starting at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is likewise priced Rs 15,000 less than the iPhone 15 Pro from the previous year.

    The A18 chipset, which powers the iPhone 16 series, was developed using Apple's second-generation 3nm technology. In comparison to the iPhone 15's A17 processor, you may anticipate a 30% increase in performance if you plan to upgrade from an older iPhone-like model, like as the iPhone 14 or before.

