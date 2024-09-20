Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it

    A new study reveals the number of workdays required to purchase the iPhone 16 varies globally. While in Switzerland, it takes only four days, Indians need to work for 47.6 days to afford the new iPhone.

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    The sales of the latest iPhone series have officially commenced in India. A new study reveals how individuals from various locations of the world can buy the new iPhone 16. The research shows that there are countries in the world where people need to work for more than three months in order to afford it.

    According to the iPhone Index, a person only needs to work for four days in Switzerland to afford the iPhone 16. The typical American needs 5.1 days, whereas Australians and Singaporeans require 5.7 days. In India, on needs to work for 47.6 days to be able to afford the new iPhone.

    iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it gcw

    This iPhone Index was generated using the official prices for the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB). Picodi.com has been compiling an annual assessment of iPhone price-to-wage ratios since 2018.

    The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900. The latest iPhones are available in India from Apple retail and online locations, including Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Apple Saket (latest Delhi), as well as licensed resellers.

    The iPhone 16 series is powered by an A18 chipset based on Apple's second-generation 3nm technology. If you are planning to upgrade from a previous iPhone-like model, such as the iPhone 14 or before, you may expect a 30% increase in performance when compared to the iPhone 15's A17 processor.

    Again, it's one of the notable additions in the new iPhone 16 series, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 2x telephoto zoom and improved low-light performance thanks to a faster f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera can collect 2.6 times more light, resulting in crisper and brighter photographs.

    The business will release the US English version of Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 series smartphones next month via a software update. Apple Intelligence will allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise material.

