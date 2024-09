Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

Dr. Shamika Ravi, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, spoke about poverty eradication and development in India at the 7th Pondicherry Literary Festival.

