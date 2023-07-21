Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to take on LinkedIn? Micro-blogging site to introduce job listing feature for verified firms

    In a move to take on LinkedIn, Elon Musk-led Twitter is introducing a feature to post job listings for verified organisations on the microblogging platform. The company has already created an official account with the handle @TwitterHiring. However, no announcements have been made so far.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Elon Musk's Twitter is offering a tool to publish job advertisements for verified businesses on the microblogging network in an effort to compete with LinkedIn. According to media reports, the feature has already been made available to certain verified users even though there hasn't been a public announcement as of yet. The listings will appear beneath the bio of the company's Twitter account. The job postings connect prospective candidates to their preferred organisation's website, where they may find out more about the position and submit an application.

    Additionally, the business already has a legitimate account with the username @TwitterHiring. But no announcements have yet been made. An app researcher named Nima Owji uploaded an image on the social media site describing the function, which Twitter is apparently calling "Twitter Hiring."

    Twitter promotes the tool as a mechanism for verified firms to entice candidates to their available positions, according to the specifics of the screengrab. Up to five employment posts may be added to the profiles of verified firms. It is required of the businesses to "connect a supported applicant tracking system or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes."

    It's interesting to note that Twitter has opened a new @TwitterHiring account, although it hasn't posted anything to it yet.

    The billionaire, who is also the new owner of the microblogging platform, hinted about introducing the feature in May. Musk had tweeted “Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too” when a user suggested that Twitter should implement dating features.

    WorkWeek, a firm, has already begun utilising the functionality. Adam Ryan, the CEO of the business, mocked Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter competitor Threads by tweeting a screenshot of the listings.

