Whole eggs vs egg whites: Which is the healthier choice?

Eggs are incredibly nutritious, but some people avoid the yolk. Should you eat the whole egg or just the white? Let's explore the benefits and drawbacks of each.

Eating one egg daily provides various proteins and vitamins for good health. However, many discard the yolk due to its high cholesterol and fat content.

Egg white offers more health benefits than the yolk with lower fat, cholesterol, and calories, while still being rich in nutrients. Benefits of consuming egg white include low calories, high protein, cholesterol-free, potassium content, and aid in weight loss.

Egg whites are rich in potassium, which supports heart and bone health, improves overall body function, and helps regulate blood pressure. The American Heart Association recommends consuming two egg whites daily, but this depends on individual dietary needs and the nutritional composition of other foods consumed. Like whole eggs, egg whites should be cooked properly.

While egg white is a fat-free and carbohydrate-free protein source, it should be consumed in moderation as the proteins can sometimes cause allergies. Undercooked egg whites can lead to food poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cooking egg whites to a point where they transform from liquid to solid to prevent food poisoning. Another concern with consuming egg whites is the presence of a protein called avidin, which can interfere with the absorption of biotin, a water-soluble vitamin in the body. However, this occurs rarely.

The choice between consuming the whole egg or just the egg white depends on individual goals. For weight loss, sticking to egg whites is recommended. However, whole eggs offer a wider range of nutrients. Egg yolks contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect against age-related eye problems and macular degeneration. According to a study published in Ophthalmology & Visual Science, egg yolks are rich in vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, and vitamin D. While egg whites are low in calories and high in protein, lacking fat or cholesterol, it's advisable to limit consumption to two per day.

