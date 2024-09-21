Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

Aravindan Neelakandan, a renowned writer, delivered a speech at the Pondy Lit Fest 2024 held in Pondicherry.

Aravindan Neelakandan was born in 1971 in Nagercoil. His paternal grandfather was well-versed in martial arts. His father, N.S. Pillai, was a professor at the Travancore Hindu College in Nagercoil and retired from the same institution. His mother also retired from the same institution as an economics professor. Notably, his mother was associated with the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Like his parents, writing has been Aravindan Neelakandan's passion since childhood. It inspired him to write several books in Tamil and English. He has authored several books on the history of Tamil Nadu and recently delivered a speech on an important topic at the ongoing Pondy Lit Fest 2024 in Pondicherry.