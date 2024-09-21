Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rags to riches: The Inspiring Journey of comedian Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma, who started his career at a PCO booth, is now India's biggest comedian. Learn how he achieved this position with his hard work and dedication.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    Today's story is about India's No. 1 comedian, Kapil Sharma. Kapil was born on 2 April 1981 in a middle-class family in Amritsar, Punjab. He attended PBN School in Amritsar. However, Kapil spent his childhood in poverty. His father passed away due to cancer in his childhood. In such a situation, all the responsibilities of his house fell on Kapil.

    Kapil Sharma struggled like this
    Kapil worked at a PCO booth to feed his family in those days. Where he used to get only 500 rupees, but in the meantime, Kapil did not leave his passion. He took admission to college while working and then started doing theatre. Along with this, he used to mimic actors since childhood. He used to work in a cloth mill along with PCO. After this, Kapil came to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams. After hard work in Mumbai, he got a chance to work in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3' in 2007. People liked his comedy a lot in this show. Since then, he never looked back.

    Kapil Sharma got his sister married like this
    Kapil once revealed that when he won 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3', he got a prize of Rs 10 lakh. With this money, he got his sister married. Kapil had said in an interview, 'I got 10 lakh rupees. With that money, I got my sister engaged. My sister's mother-in-law wanted to have a ring ceremony. We had 6 lakh rupees, of which 3.5 lakh were spent on father's medical treatment. In such a situation, only 2.5 lakh rupees were left. We had kept that money for marriage. In such a situation, when I won 10 lakh rupees, I called my sister and said, go buy a ring for yourself. After that I worked in many shows and then earned 30 lakh rupees and then I got her married with that.'

    Know what is Kapil Sharma's net worth
    Let us tell you that after winning 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3', Kapil hosted the TV show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' in 2013 and became the most expensive comedian on TV. After this, Kapil also brought his own comedy show in 2024, which streams on Netflix. According to reports, Kapil received a hefty amount of Rs 5 crore for one episode of this show. At the same time, according to the news, Kapil owns assets worth more than 300 crores. 

