Bengaluru Murder: Woman killed, body chopped into 32 pieces; kept in fridge for 5 days

Delhi Shraddha case repeated in Bengaluru: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves across the Bengaluru city as the body parts of a 26-year-old woman were found stored in a refrigerator.

The dismembered body of a young woman was recovered from a flat in Bengaluru. The woman was murdered, and her body was cut into 32 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator. This incident is reminiscent of the Shraddha murder case in Delhi a few years ago. This gruesome murder took place in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. The police broke open the door of the flat and recovered the body of the deceased young woman. During the initial investigation, the police suspected that the young woman was murdered 10-15 days ago, and her body was cut and kept in the fridge.

The police said this incident may have happened due to a love triangle. However, the reason for the murder is not yet clear to the police. The police said the young woman lived in a rented room on the first floor of a three-storey building.

The victim has been identified as Mahalakshmi; she is survived by a daughter. However, the deceased was not living with her husband. She lived alone. The dismembered body was kept in a 165-litre single-door refrigerator inside the flat. The family members of the deceased young woman have also been informed about the incident.

Neighbours said that the door had been closed for several days. However, two days ago, a foul smell was coming from the house. That is why the neighbours informed the police. The police went and recovered the body. The police are investigating the incident. The forensic team and dog squad inspected the spot. The police reached the spot within 20 minutes of the neighbours informing them.

