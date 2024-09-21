MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva studies in THIS school; know it's fees

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in a prestigious school in Ranchi. You will be surprised to know her school fees.

Former Team India captain, Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is a family man. Along with his profession, he also gives a lot of time to his family. Often seen with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Dhoni inspires many. The former Chennai Super Kings captain often shares his pictures and videos on social media. Dhoni keeps posting pictures of himself and his daughter Ziva. Dhoni's daughter Ziva has now turned 9 years old. Ziva, who will turn 10 next February, was born in 2015.

Which school does Dhoni's daughter Ziva go to?: Dhoni has enrolled his daughter in a famous school in Ranchi. Ziva studies at Taurian World School, a prestigious institution in Ranchi. Amit Bajaj started this Taurian World School in 2008.

Taurian World School is spread over 65 acres. Amit Bajaj, an alumnus of the London School of Economics, serves as the chairman of this school. Bajaj, who currently lives in Mumbai, has prioritized education at the school that focuses on both the academic and personal development of the students. The school provides unconventional education like focusing on organic farming, horse riding and physical and mental fitness. Sports and extracurricular activities are an important part of the curriculum. International teachers have been appointed at Taurian World School.

Ziva's school fees: Ziva's education fee at Taurian World School is more than 4 lakhs. The annual fee for students from LKG to 8th standard is around Rs 4.40 lakh. For classes 9th to 12th, a fee of about Rs 4.80 lakh has to be paid. Things like uniforms, books, and other essential items are included in the fees.

Ziva on social media: Ziva was born in 2015 when Dhoni was on tour in Australia. Suresh Raina told Dhoni about the birth of his daughter, who was busy with the match. Ziva has been part of the list of star kids since birth. She is also active on social media. Ziva's Instagram account has 2.3 million followers, and her account is managed by her mother, Sakshi and her father, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After saying goodbye to International Cricket, Dhoni continued to play in the IPL. The 43-year-old is expected to say goodbye this time. Dhoni has gone on a US tour before the 2025 IPL mega auction. Pictures of Dhoni seen with friends on the football ground are going viral.

