boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate & other health tracking features; Check details

boAt is gearing up to launch a brand-new smart wearable product in India. However, it isn’t your typical smartwatch or band, rather, a new Smart Ring that is designed to offer many of the same health-related features that larger wearable device offers.

Diamond rings are out of date, and the newest market trend is smart rings. It's not a terrible idea at all to have a health tracker right on your finger! Although it might not have the sparkle and glamour of precious stones, it can nevertheless provide you useful information like how many steps you've done, your heart rate, and many other things. Now boAt, a popular wearable company renowned for its reasonably priced smartwatches and earphones, is preparing to introduce its first smart ring in the country.

Combining metal and ceramic in the construction of the boAt Smart Ring gives it both strength and flair. Its sophisticated design makes it a stylish statement that goes with any attire and setting. Additionally, it's made to be lightweight, cosy, and simple to wear, making it simple to include into your everyday routine.

The Smart Ring's main characteristics are its functionality and adaptability. With a 5ATM certification for water and sweat resistance, it can withstand a variety of athletic activities as well as daily use. Because of its lightweight and compact design, it can retain a chic appearance without sacrificing functionality.

The Smart Ring's extensive health and fitness tracking functions are one of its most appealing features. You may establish objectives and measure your progress towards a healthy lifestyle by keeping track of your daily physical activity, such as the number of steps you take, the distance you travel, and the calories you burn. The Smart Ring also closely monitors your heart rate, giving you important information about your cardiovascular health both during and outside of exercises.

Heart rate monitoring is only one of the cutting-edge health tracking features offered by the Smart Ring. With the use of activity logs and heart rate variability analysis, it can monitor the body's degree of recuperation, enabling you to better look after your general wellbeing. It can also detect changes in your body temperature, which can aid in spotting potential health problems.

Your blood oxygen levels and respiratory health can be better understood with the help of the SpO2 monitoring tool. The Smart Ring has sleep tracking functions for people who want to get better sleep. It examines your sleep habits, overall sleep time, time spent in various sleep phases (REM, deep sleep, and light sleep), and sleep disruptions to help you make wiser sleep-related decisions.

Women will also benefit from the Smart Ring because it has a menstruation tracker with smart notifications and reminders that enables for cycle monitoring and prediction. Additionally, the clever Ring features clever touch controls that make it simple to operate compatible devices with just one hand motion.

The Smart Ring syncs with the boAt Ring App without a hitch, allowing you to take full advantage of its amazing features. You may use this software to visualise your health data, keep tabs on previous patterns, and chart your development over time. Finer details like its pricing or availability have yet to be revealed. Although, the Smart Ring is confirmed to be available through Amazon and Flipkart.

