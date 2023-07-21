Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon; may feature colour changing back panel, 108MP camera, 256GB storage & more

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will launch soon with 256GB storage. The device will come with colour changing back panel, and 108-megapixel rear camera. Infinix reportedly has plans to launch the GT 10 Pro globally in August.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will soon launch in several markets, including India. Although the precise event date has not yet been disclosed. Its characteristics have been the subject of several internet leaks. The smartphone is believed to include a massive 7,000mAh battery and 256GB of storage, among other remarkable characteristics. The phone's colour-changing back panel and LED lights at the back will also make it stand out from the crowd. As the LEDs light to inform users of alerts, charging status, and game start, this feature also serves practical uses.

Nothing phones are where the idea originated, but the design is different. The distinctive design of the Infinix GT 10 Pro has a name thanks to the company: Cyber mecha. The Cyber black variant comes with bright orange highlights, whereas the Mirage Silver variant showcases a colour-changing back panel, transforming from steel blue to dusty pink when exposed to UV light.

Infinix apparently intends to release the GT 10 Pro across the board in August, but Indian customers may need to wait a little longer since the launch in that country is anticipated to occur during the following two months, per leaks. Unfortunately, the Indian market might not carry the Infinix GT 10 Pro+.

With 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will work more smoothly and effectively. According to the leaks, the smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor. But as indicated by leaks, the Infinix GT 10 Pro's 7,000mAh battery will probably be one of its main selling factors. This battery could be capable of receiving rapid charging at either 160W or 260W. This cutting-edge charging technology, which Infinix first unveiled in March, claims to provide blazing-fast charging speeds.

The smartphone could also include a 120Hz AMOLED display. The gadget could include a triple back camera configuration with a 108-megapixel main sensor and two 8-megapixel camera sensors on the photography front. The impending Infinix GT 10 Pro's launch event has not yet been officially confirmed, but we should learn more about it in the next few days or weeks.

