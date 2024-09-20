Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blinkit, Zepto and BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 series to your doorstep within minutes

    Grocery delivery giants like BigBasket, Blinkit, and Zepto are now delivering the iPhone 16 within minutes of its release, changing the landscape of tech purchases.

    Blinkit Zepto and BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 series to your doorstep within minutes gcw
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 3:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Today is the first official sale of the iPhone 16. The inaugural sale drew large crowds to Apple stores across the world. Excited enthusiasts, some travelling from distant areas, are eager to be among the first to acquire the newest iPhone. However, if you are too lazy to stand in lines but want to acquire the iPhone 16 on its first day of sale, you can just download BigBasket, Blinkit, or Zepto and have the smartphone delivered to your house in less than 20 minutes. Yes, these rapid commerce behemoths are no longer only about groceries; they're altering the game by offering cutting-edge technology, such as the widely anticipated iPhone 16.

    BigBasket, known for its grocery deliveries, astonished everyone by delivering an iPhone 16 just minutes after its official release. A client in Koramangala, Bengaluru, made an order at 8:00 a.m. and, to their surprise, received the brand new iPhone 16 at 8:07 a.m. BigBasket's quickness and efficiency are already establishing new norms for delivery.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it

    But BigBasket isn't the only one to benefit from this. It's an indication of how quickly the delivery industry is evolving. Businesses like Zepto and Blinkit are currently vying to deliver your favourite goods to your home in the quickest possible time. There is no better convenience than not having to wait days or stand in large lines to receive the newest technology.

    The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus versions are presently on display at Blinkit, with just the 128GB model being sold. Furthermore, Blinkit is giving out Rs 5,000 in cashback for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—but only if you own credit cards from SBI, Kotak Mahindra, or ICICI Bank.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH)

    So, next time you're thinking about buying the latest iPhone, you might not even need to leave your house! Just tap a button, and in less than 20 minutes, it could be yours.

