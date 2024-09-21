Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

Governor RN Ravi addressed the 7th edition of Pondy Lit Fest 2024 in Puducherry, emphasizing the significance of Bharat Shakti in shaping a new India.

The annual Pondy Lit Fest 2024 commenced on Friday, September 20th, in Pondicherry. This seventh edition of the festival celebrates India in the digital age. The event will be held at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry until September 22nd.

Speaking on the first day of the three-day event, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi stated, "Bharat Shakti plays a crucial role in the emergence of a new India." Notably, several prominent personalities are scheduled to speak at the festival.