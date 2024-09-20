Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 series sale in India: Check price, best deals, offers and more

    The iPhone 16 series is finally available in India! Learn about the pricing, exciting launch offers like trade-in discounts and bank cashback, and key features of the new models to help you decide if it's worth the upgrade.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    The iPhone 16 series is now available for purchase, only two weeks after its global introduction. The series, which debuted on September 9, features four smartphones: the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The series will be available for purchase in India's two official Apple stores (in Mumbai and Delhi), as well as third-party retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and more. But, before you walk to the store, you should ask two questions: "Should you buy it?" and "What is the best price you can get?" Here's what you should know.

    iPhone 16 series price and offers

    In India, the iPhone 16 costs Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 89,900. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India. The most expensive model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, costs Rs 1,44900 in India. But you can purchase it at a lesser price. Let us see how.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it

    iPhone 16 purchasers may take advantage of two attractive offers: immediate savings of up to Rs 5000 with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards, and no-cost EMI options for 3-6 months from top banks.

    With Apple Trade-in offers, you might receive a fantastic bargain if you own an iPhone. For example, if you own an iPhone 13, you may exchange it for a smartphone and receive up to Rs 25,000 discount. When swapping their old gadgets, Apple is giving a discount ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 67,500. The entire process may be finished online, and this discount can be used straight towards the purchase of a new iPhone 16. Learn more about Apple Trade-in's operation.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 sale from today: Fans line-up outside Delhi and Mumbai Apple stores (WATCH)

    iPhone 16 series: Features and other details

    Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are built of "aerospace-grade aluminium" and feature a new color-infused backglass. The gadgets are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black hues. The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus has a bigger 6.7-inch screen.

    The iPhone 16 Pro versions come in a new gold hue and have the Camera Control button. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen, the biggest ever seen on an iPhone. Both variants have smaller boundaries and always-on 120Hz ProMotion screens. The Pro versions come in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium hue.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 sale going live in India on September 20: Who should upgrade to latest Apple smartphone?

