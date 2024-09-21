Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has not lost territory to China in recent years, asserts Ladakh LG; lauds Modi Govt's defence readiness

    Brig BD Mishra (Retd), the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, stated on Saturday that India has not lost any territory to China in recent years, aside from what was lost during the conflicts of 1962 and the surrounding period.

    Leh: As discussions continue between India and China regarding the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (Retd), the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, stated on Saturday that India has not lost any territory to China in recent years, aside from what was lost during the conflicts of 1962 and the surrounding period.

    Speaking to reporters in Leh on the sidelines of the first Him Tech Symposium 2024, Brig BD Mishra (R) said: “… no losses (of territory) have taken place now because we are very much determined and China knows that we will defend to the last man and last bullet.”

    Also read: Ladakh Lt Governor praises Agnipath scheme, dubs those opposing it as 'borderline anti-national'

    It is important to note that India and China have conducted 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings since the border standoff began in May 2020. Additionally, several diplomatic discussions have taken place to facilitate disengagement, de-escalation, and the removal of personnel and equipment from contested areas. To date, disengagement has occurred in Galwan, Pangong Tso, Hot Springs, and Gogra Heights.

    The former Indian Army officer emphasised that the adversary currently holds only the territory lost by India during the 1962 conflict.

    “All the rumours which are there so much of territory has gone. I have been on the ground, to Galwan, to other places, whatever territory was lost in 1962 or around that period that territory is with the adversary,” Mishra said.

    Praising the present dispensation under Narendra Modi, he added, “The present leadership in the country is going ahead in the defence matters in a multi-pronged manner, and this coming from a man which is not a military man himself, is quite creditable.”

    Talking about the geographical situation of Ladakh and defence preparedness in the region, Mishra further noted,  "As far as our defence preparedness on our northern borders is concerned, I must tell you that here in Ladakh we have both LAC and LoC, we have two enemies and we have fought wars with them. Not on our volition, they attack every time. Our PM Narendra Modi says we don’t want war but we will defend ourselves, that is at any cost.”

    “In that ever since our government has come, 26 May 2014, their attention has gone on preparedness in borders. And, that is evident from the air strike which we launched against Pakistan," he highlighted.

    And now “Pakistan General sees nightmares in the night and in their Parliament, the ministers says that the attack on us next time will be stronger than what it was earlier. So, I find that military preparation is very good," Mishra said.

    Also read: Indian Army inaugurates Him Tech Symposim to harness defence technologies for high altitude areas

    Talking about the infrastructure development in the border areas, the lieutenant governor said, "As far as UT administration is concerned we are developing infrastructure, we are developing roads and all the proposals which come to me, from BRO without delay, are sanctioned.”

    “One thing I want to tell you is that India is not a poor country now, we are not poor, Ladakh is not a poor UT now. India by the grace of god and the efforts of Narendra Modi is spending in the right way on right issues and in that defence of the country is on top," Mishra concluded.

