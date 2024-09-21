Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details

Apple is offering Indian students and faculty incredible discounts on Macs and iPads through its Unidays program. The offer includes free AirPods and Apple Pencils with select purchases, plus an extra discount on AppleCare+. This limited-time deal is available until September 30th exclusively on Apple's Education Store.

Apple introduced its fourth-generation AirPods earlier this month at the "It's Glowtime" event. The audio gear starts at Rs 12,900 and includes an active noise cancellation (ANC) option priced at Rs 17,900. What if we told you that you could get the new wearables and Apple Pencil for free? Yes, we're not kidding.

Apple has excellent news for university students and faculty in India. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth recently launched its much awaited Unidays offer for Indian clients. This limited-time offer allows students and staff to purchase a variety of Apple items, including MacBooks and iPads, at substantially discounted pricing.

The tech behemoth also provides complimentary accessories like as the Apple Pencil and AirPods with the purchase of specific things. As part of the ongoing promotion, the business is offering an additional 20% discount on AppleCare+ subscriptions. The promotion will be available only through Apple's Education Store until September 30. It is important to note that this deal cannot be paired with other promotions such as no-cost EMI or bank cashback incentives.

Eligible students and staff may purchase the MacBook Air, which starts at Rs 89,900 and includes a free set of AirPods 4. If you want to buy an iPad, the iPad Air costs Rs 54,900 and comes with a complimentary Apple Pencil.

In addition, Apple is offering special discounts to those who are interested in higher-end models. During this brief offer, the iPad Pro is available for Rs 89,900 while the MacBook Pro has a starting price of Rs 158,900. It is noteworthy that both smartphones include options for safeguarding against unintentional harm, and depending on the model, customers can select between an Apple Pencil and AirPods.

MacBook Air sporting an M2MacBook Air sporting an M314-inch MacBook Pro with M316-inch MacBook Pro with M3iMac with M3Mac mini equipped with M213-inch iPad Pro (M4) iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)13-inch iPad Air (M2)11-inch iPad Air (M2)Furthermore, the Mac Mini and iMac come with free AirPods and are eligible for educational discounts.

Students and staff who wish to get the Apple Unidays savings or complimentary AirPods 4 and Apple Pencil must present a valid ID from their university or other educational institution. They will need to use Unidays, a third-party service that verifies eligibility, to certify their status. Customers will be sent to the Unidays website to finish their purchase when their identity has been verified. This action is part of a larger package meant to give students the resources they require for better learning opportunities.



