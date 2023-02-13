Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon, patent reveals details

Apple has reportedly filed the patent to bring this feature for its smartwatch and some of the details have also been revealed via the patent. The patent suggests Apple could embed the camera onto the strap. It might not sound very practical but as per the patent, the company could have a pop out mechanism which keeps the camera secure.

One of the most widely used wearables on the market, Apple Watch is used by millions of people worldwide. Its fitness elements are renowned for their precision and, in some cases, for having saved lives. By adding a camera to the Apple Watch, the firm may further bolster its argument while expanding the wearable's functionality.

According to reports, Apple has applied for a patent to include this function in its wristwatch, and the application has also provided some information. The file, which emphasises the potential uses for the camera and how it may integrate into the smartwatch's design, was discovered by Patently Apple.

According to the patent, Apple may integrate the camera inside the strap. Although it might not seem particularly useful, the firm might have a pop-out mechanism that keeps the camera safe, according to the patent. With the camera on the band, Apple will need to completely redesign the Watch's design in order for this functionality to function.

The patent application also makes a suggestion that Apple would need to remove the Watch band and hold the Watch unit in one hand in order to capture images with the camera. If correctly integrated, the Camera may offer a wide range of capabilities for iPhone users, and you could even use the Watch to unlock the iPhone using Face ID technology.

Additionally, 3D mapping on the Apple Watch is now possible. Although the patent doesn't specify which Apple Watch model would include a camera, it seems probable that Apple will restrict the capability to the expensive Ultra model.

Having said that, patent applications are often made to provide the corporation all rights, and in this situation, Apple will have the exclusive right to provide cameras through the Apple Watch in this way. The fact that a patent application does not guarantee that a product will be released must also be understood. We are curious to see if this patent is put into use, though, as we are with every Apple product.

