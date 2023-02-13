Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon, patent reveals details

    Apple has reportedly filed the patent to bring this feature for its smartwatch and some of the details have also been revealed via the patent. The patent suggests Apple could embed the camera onto the strap. It might not sound very practical but as per the patent, the company could have a pop out mechanism which keeps the camera secure. 

    Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon patent reveals a lot of details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    One of the most widely used wearables on the market, Apple Watch is used by millions of people worldwide. Its fitness elements are renowned for their precision and, in some cases, for having saved lives. By adding a camera to the Apple Watch, the firm may further bolster its argument while expanding the wearable's functionality.

    According to reports, Apple has applied for a patent to include this function in its wristwatch, and the application has also provided some information. The file, which emphasises the potential uses for the camera and how it may integrate into the smartwatch's design, was discovered by Patently Apple.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to allow users to send photos in original quality

    According to the patent, Apple may integrate the camera inside the strap. Although it might not seem particularly useful, the firm might have a pop-out mechanism that keeps the camera safe, according to the patent. With the camera on the band, Apple will need to completely redesign the Watch's design in order for this functionality to function.

    The patent application also makes a suggestion that Apple would need to remove the Watch band and hold the Watch unit in one hand in order to capture images with the camera. If correctly integrated, the Camera may offer a wide range of capabilities for iPhone users, and you could even use the Watch to unlock the iPhone using Face ID technology.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15; will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

    Additionally, 3D mapping on the Apple Watch is now possible. Although the patent doesn't specify which Apple Watch model would include a camera, it seems probable that Apple will restrict the capability to the expensive Ultra model.

    Having said that, patent applications are often made to provide the corporation all rights, and in this situation, Apple will have the exclusive right to provide cameras through the Apple Watch in this way. The fact that a patent application does not guarantee that a product will be released must also be understood. We are curious to see if this patent is put into use, though, as we are with every Apple product.

    Also Read | Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 reasons why you should buy Poco X5 Pro 5G gcw

    4 reasons why you should buy Poco X5 Pro 5G

    Valentine Day offer Want to gift your loved one smartphone Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 4749 on Flipkart gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Gift your loved one Nothing Phone (1) as its available for Rs 4,749

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15 will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gcw

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15; will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

    iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have new camera bump Report gcw

    iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have 'new camera bump': Report

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21999 on Flipkart and its a perfect gift gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

    Recent Stories

    womens premier league wpl auction 2023 live full list of players sold and unsold mi gg rcb dc uw snt

    WPL Auction LIVE: Smriti Mandhana roped in by RCB, Harmanpreet goes to MI; complete list of players SOLD

    Google office in Mumbai gets bomb threat call caller taken into custody from Hyderabad gcw

    Google office in Mumbai gets bomb threat, caller taken into custody from Hyderabad

    Thank you, India Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief AJR

    'Thank you, India': Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief

    Renault Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs - adt

    Renault-Nissan confirms Rs 5,300 investment in Tamil Nadu; to launch six new models including two EVs

    Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets vma

    Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon