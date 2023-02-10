Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

Realme has launched a new Coca-Cola special edition version of its Realme 10 Pro smartphone. The design of the new smartphone is distinguished by a new color scheme, which highlights the partnership between Realme and Coca-Cola.

A new smartphone from Realme has been unveiled in collaboration with Coca-Cola. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone focuses on the design and features the recognisable red and branding of Coca-Cola on the rear panel. To mirror the aesthetics of the soft drink industry, even the rims of the rear cameras have a subtle red tint. The charger and cable are included in an unique bundle that is included with the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition. A few treats are also included in the box to honour the collaboration between the two companies.

The regular Realme 10 Pro, which debuted in India in December, shares the same characteristics as the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola version in all other respects. Apart from a new design, the Realme 10 Pro regular and Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition share similar specifications.

According to Realme, the panel's matte black mimics an aluminium finish. The coating on the rear, however, prevents unwelcome fingerprint smudges.

A new theme designed by Realme reflects the visual style of Coca-Cola. Custom icons and the official Coca-Cola ringtone are included on the user interface. If users don't like the interface, they can select popular themes.

Performance-wise, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen, a 108-megapixel camera, and a 5000mAh battery. This version, as opposed to the Pro Plus model, has a flat screen as opposed to a curved screen. The phone also has a Snapdragon 695 CPU inside.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition offers 5G capability and a 3.5 audio connection at the bottom adjacent to a USB-C charging connector. The phone may be charged at 33W.

The 8GB RAM version of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola costs Rs 20,999 in India. Through Realme networks, the flash sale (limited sale) begins today in India.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will come in a unique box for customers who plan to purchase it. Stickers and a SIM ejector pin with a can opener style are also included in the packaging. A 33W charger and a Type-A to Type-C cable, both in the original white colour, are also included in the bundle. Other than that, the box is decorated in a variety of red hues to honour the Realme and Coca-Cola collaboration.

