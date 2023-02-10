Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

    Realme has launched a new Coca-Cola special edition version of its Realme 10 Pro smartphone. The design of the new smartphone is distinguished by a new color scheme, which highlights the partnership between Realme and Coca-Cola.

    Realme 10 Pro Coca Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20999 special retail box from price specs other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    A new smartphone from Realme has been unveiled in collaboration with Coca-Cola. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone focuses on the design and features the recognisable red and branding of Coca-Cola on the rear panel. To mirror the aesthetics of the soft drink industry, even the rims of the rear cameras have a subtle red tint. The charger and cable are included in an unique bundle that is included with the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition. A few treats are also included in the box to honour the collaboration between the two companies.

    The regular Realme 10 Pro, which debuted in India in December, shares the same characteristics as the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola version in all other respects. Apart from a new design, the Realme 10 Pro regular and Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition share similar specifications. 

    According to Realme, the panel's matte black mimics an aluminium finish. The coating on the rear, however, prevents unwelcome fingerprint smudges.

    Also Read | Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    A new theme designed by Realme reflects the visual style of Coca-Cola. Custom icons and the official Coca-Cola ringtone are included on the user interface. If users don't like the interface, they can select popular themes.

    Performance-wise, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen, a 108-megapixel camera, and a 5000mAh battery. This version, as opposed to the Pro Plus model, has a flat screen as opposed to a curved screen. The phone also has a Snapdragon 695 CPU inside.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition offers 5G capability and a 3.5 audio connection at the bottom adjacent to a USB-C charging connector. The phone may be charged at 33W.

    The 8GB RAM version of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola costs Rs 20,999 in India. Through Realme networks, the flash sale (limited sale) begins today in India.

    The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will come in a unique box for customers who plan to purchase it. Stickers and a SIM ejector pin with a can opener style are also included in the packaging. A 33W charger and a Type-A to Type-C cable, both in the original white colour, are also included in the bundle. Other than that, the box is decorated in a variety of red hues to honour the Realme and Coca-Cola collaboration.

    Also Read |  Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36999 on Flipkart all details here gcw

    Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you cant buy it know why all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today From specifications price to bank offers know all about it gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Apple Watch Series X Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

    Reasons why you should consider to buy Motorola E13 gcw

    Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    Recent Stories

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Notification released; registration process for 203 positions to commence on February 16 - adt

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Notification released; registration process for 203 posts to commence on Feb 16

    Valentines Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp - adt

    Valentine's Day 2023: Want to make your partner feel special? Here's how to do it on WhatsApp

    Hindenburg row SC seeks views of Centre SEBI on mechanism to protect investors interest gcw

    Hindenburg row: SC seeks views of Centre, SEBI on mechanism to protect investors' interest

    Mahindra offering discounts up to Rs 70000 on Mahindra Bolero Neo XUV 300 Check out all details gcw

    Mahindra is offering discounts up to Rs 70,000 on THESE models; Check out all details

    motorsport Formula E: Confetti canons instead of Champagne for Hyderabad podium celebrations-ayh

    Formula E: Confetti canons instead of Champagne for Hyderabad podium celebrations

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon