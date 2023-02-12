Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15; will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is launching globally on February 15. The Find N2 is a folding flip phone on the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo says that it is better in two ways: the Find N2 Flip seemingly has an invisible crease and it has the “largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone”.

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is launching globally on February 15. The company’s India arm is also hyping the launch event— which is taking place in London— on social media as well as official website so we have reason to believe the Find N2 is coming to India sooner rather than later.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Find N2 is a folding flip phone. The Find N2 Flip, according to Oppo, is superior in two ways: it seems to have an imperceptible wrinkle, and it boasts the "largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone." It might just be right about the latter.

Also Read | iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have 'new camera bump': Report

The Find N2 Flip does have a pretty large 3.26-inch cover display (the Flip 4’s is just 1.9-inch). The Find N2 Flip also boasts quality hardware. A hole punch cutout at the centre and a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate are included. The screen supports HDR10+ playback and has a 1600nit maximum brightness. A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus CPU with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage powers the device. Oppo's ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, is in charge. A 4,300mAh battery with 44W rapid wired charging powers the phone.

The Find N2 Flip sports two back cameras for photography, including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip costs RMB 5,999 (about Rs 72,700) for the 8GB/256GB model and RMB 6,999 (approximately Rs 85,000) for the 16GB/512GB model in China.

Also Read | Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift