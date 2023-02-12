WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to allow users to send photos in original quality

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality, preserving their resolution. This new feature will surely be considered a major update that will greatly improve the user experience when sending images
     

    The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality, preserving their resolution.  Finally, sending photographs in their original quality will be feasible with the help of this tool.

    For a future release of WhatsApp Desktop beta, this new functionality will undoubtedly be seen as a significant enhancement that will significantly enhance the user experience while exchanging photographs, according to WABetaInfo.

    The desktop version of the messaging programme, which is owned by Meta, is also getting the same feature. Users will be able to transmit photos in their original quality, maintaining their resolution and clarity, thanks to this functionality. Compared to the existing picture compression that takes place while transferring photographs, this is a significant improvement.

    People will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution when sending them. 

    Please be aware that despite the addition of this capability, you will still have control over transmitting photographs. The conventional compression approach, which is always the default choice and can be handy for people who desire to preserve storage space, will still be accessible to beta testers when this functionality is made available to them.

    Currently in development, the option to transmit photographs in their original quality will be made available in a subsequent app version.

