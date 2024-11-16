Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned Baba Siddique assassination post Salman Khan incident

On April 14, two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds near Salman Khan's Bandra home, triggering a series of arrests. Officials believe the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly behind the shooting, expanded its list of targets to include individuals close to the actor.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned Baba Siddique assassination post Salman Khan incident AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination was reportedly planned just days after a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April, sources from Mumbai Police's Crime Branch have revealed.

On April 14, two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds near Salman Khan's Bandra home, triggering a series of arrests. Officials believe the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly behind the shooting, expanded its list of targets to include individuals close to the actor. Baba Siddique, a longtime friend of Salman Khan, became a key target in their plot.

After Dehradun accident, Srinagar-Baramulla crash claims two young lives | VIDEO

The gang reportedly used an illegal communication system called "dabba calling" to coordinate the crime. This method, involving secondary untraceable phones, was extensively employed by Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, to direct operatives including Shiv Kumar Gautam, Zeeshan Akhtar, Shubham Lonkar, and Sujit Singh.

On October 12, 66-year-old Baba Siddique was fatally shot near the Bandra office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Shiv Kumar Gautam, identified as the lead shooter, reportedly stayed at the scene for 20 minutes after the attack. Gautam discarded his pistol, Aadhaar card, and clothing before blending into the chaos.

He then boarded an autorickshaw to Lilavati Hospital, allegedly to confirm Siddique’s death. Gautam later traveled to Kurla railway station, discarding his mobile phone along the way to avoid being tracked. Police are currently working to recover the device.

'How was Waqf board authorized to register Muslim marriages? asks Karnataka HC

Further investigations revealed that another accused, Shubham Lonkar, underwent weapons training in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur forests in July, allegedly with Maoist support. Lonkar reportedly trained with an AK-47, though the extent of Maoist involvement remains under scrutiny.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action snt

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Haryana government shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels AJR

Haryana govt shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels

Woman body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe AJR

Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe (WATCH)

Maharashtra Election 2024: Pawan Kalyan's apology for Marathi speech mistakes wins hearts; WATCH viral video snt

Maharashtra Election 2024: Pawan Kalyan's apology for Marathi speech mistakes wins hearts; WATCH viral video

Bengaluru to benefit from 281km circular railway project, says Union Minister V Somanna vkp

Bengaluru to benefit from 281km circular railway project, says Union Minister V Somanna

Recent Stories

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action snt

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you vkp

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out NTI

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out

Haryana government shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels AJR

Haryana govt shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion vkp

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon