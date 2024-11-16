Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned Baba Siddique assassination post Salman Khan incident

On April 14, two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds near Salman Khan's Bandra home, triggering a series of arrests. Officials believe the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly behind the shooting, expanded its list of targets to include individuals close to the actor.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination was reportedly planned just days after a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April, sources from Mumbai Police's Crime Branch have revealed.

On April 14, two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds near Salman Khan's Bandra home, triggering a series of arrests. Officials believe the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly behind the shooting, expanded its list of targets to include individuals close to the actor. Baba Siddique, a longtime friend of Salman Khan, became a key target in their plot.

The gang reportedly used an illegal communication system called "dabba calling" to coordinate the crime. This method, involving secondary untraceable phones, was extensively employed by Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, to direct operatives including Shiv Kumar Gautam, Zeeshan Akhtar, Shubham Lonkar, and Sujit Singh.

On October 12, 66-year-old Baba Siddique was fatally shot near the Bandra office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Shiv Kumar Gautam, identified as the lead shooter, reportedly stayed at the scene for 20 minutes after the attack. Gautam discarded his pistol, Aadhaar card, and clothing before blending into the chaos.

He then boarded an autorickshaw to Lilavati Hospital, allegedly to confirm Siddique’s death. Gautam later traveled to Kurla railway station, discarding his mobile phone along the way to avoid being tracked. Police are currently working to recover the device.

Further investigations revealed that another accused, Shubham Lonkar, underwent weapons training in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur forests in July, allegedly with Maoist support. Lonkar reportedly trained with an AK-47, though the extent of Maoist involvement remains under scrutiny.

