Hockey India announced a Rs 50 lakh cash award for the Indian women’s team after their fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup, a best since 1974. The decision followed a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in Amstelveen, with Dilip Tirkey praising the team’s resilience.

India’s women’s hockey team will receive a Rs 50 lakh cash reward from Hockey India after finishing fifth at the FIH Hockey World Cup. The governing body announced the award on Friday, a day after Salima Tete and her team delivered a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen.

The result is India’s best at a women’s World Cup in 52 years, surpassing every campaign since the inaugural 1974 edition, when the team placed fourth. It capped a consistent tournament against higher-ranked opposition and underscored the squad’s steady rise on the international stage.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey hailed the achievement while confirming the cash prize for the squad. He said the fifth-place finish reflected the team’s growth and resolve across the tournament’s demanding schedule.

Cash award announced after historic fifth place

"This is a historic result for Indian women’s hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament."

Tirkey added that the reward recognized both performance and effort. "On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of INR 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar," he added.

India lost only once in the tournament and stood firm against elite rivals, holding China, England and Australia to draws. They also produced a dominant 6-1 victory over South Africa.

Consistency against higher-ranked teams under Sjoerd Marijne

The campaign closed with the disciplined win over Germany, marking an emphatic finish under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne. With Tete leading the effort on the field, India’s fifth-place outcome brings the program’s best World Cup return since 1974 and offers a timely boost.

For Hockey India, the Rs 50 lakh award signals formal recognition of a landmark run and a nudge to sustain momentum. After a 52-year wait for a top-five finish, the federation’s message is clear: build on this platform and keep pushing the standard.