Shabana Azmi has some marriage advice for all, and it comes with opening up about her marriage first and she did not shy away from that. Here's what you should know. Keep scrolling!

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are one of the most loved couples in the film industry, and there's no denying that. Reason? They are not lauded for PDA moments or stunning appearances, although that is part of the deal. What makes them one of a kind are the values, speeches, and witty remarks they have to shower on people. Yes, you read that right. The duo speaks openly about human relationships, their nature, feminism, and womanhood.

Now, in a recent interview, Azmi opened up about the reality of her marriage and said that it's no ‘hunky-dory’. Yes, let us tell you that they have been married for over four decades now. Talking on Zoom, Azmi revealed that she was attracted to Javed's wit and intelligence. Shabana revealed that the writer and her father were very similar, and in discovering Javed, it felt like she was discovering her own father.

On Her Married Life With Akhtar

She said, "They have exactly the same kind of background. Their parents were progressive writers and were from the communist party. They loved Urdu poetry. Many people thought that ours should have been an arranged marriage. There are huge fights that Javed and I have. It’s not like it’s Hunky Dory. But our friendship is so strong, and our worldview is the same. Our ideologies are the same. That's what I feel is important. “He is also the person who can be comfortable with any company. He has a very good ability to communicate with people. He is a very fair person, and I respect that a lot in him."

DYK Javed Akhtar Was Already Married?

Shabana and Javed received a lot of hate when they got married to each other, as the writer was already married to writer Honey Irani. Talking about the same she said, "Because for me, Honey is like a member of the family. She is like a sibling to Javed. Our relationship is very healthy. She never filled the children's ears with hatred against me. She never badmouths her husband in front of their children. She didn't try to divide the children. She is a very sensible person. Because of her generosity and intelligence, it was very easy for me to do it. She is somebody I have deep respect for."